‘Casillas isn’t prepared to be Spanish FA president’

The World Cup winner intends to stand for election to head up the game in his homeland, but his ambition has been questioned

Iker Casillas is not ready to become president of the Spanish FA (RFEF), according to Jose Miguel Monje Carrillo, president of the Murcia Federation.

Carrillo has, instead, leant his support to existing RFEF boss Luis Rubiales.

Casillas, whose retirement following a heart scare was confirmed by club in February, announced his intention to run for the position when he quit the professional game.

"Yes, I will stand for the presidency of the RFEF when the elections are called. Together we will put our federation at the height of the best football in the world: that of ," the legendary goalkeeper announced in a statement at the time.

"I have informed the president of my club, FC Porto, of this decision, to whom I can only express my deepest gratitude.

"We are working with the utmost respect in our candidacy. More than 23,000 voters await us in fair and transparent elections. 139 assembly members will decide.

"Thank you all for all the love I have continually received. Your support and your strength encourage me. Let's go for it!"

Carrillo, meanwhile, is ready to snub the former shot-stopper.

"He isn't at all prepared to preside over Spanish football," Carrillo told EFE.

"Luis Rubiales is doing a magnificent job.

"He has made the Federation take a 180 degree turn in order to professionalise it."

Casillas made his name with at club level, turning out over 700 times for the Bernabeu side in the Primera Division between 1999 and 2015.

‘San Iker’ departed the club to move to Porto, where he would play on more than 150 occasions.

During his club career, he won on five occasions and claimed three winners medals amid an array of other trophies.

He holds the distinction of being Spain’s most-capped goalkeeper, having played for his country 167 times, though was recently overtaken by former team-mate Sergio Ramos as the nation’s most-capped player.

With La Roja, he enjoyed some of his greatest successes, lifting the European Championship trophy in both 2008 and 2012, while he was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup.