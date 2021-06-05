'It's everyone' - Casemiro says entire Brazil team united against hosting Copa America

The midfielder spoke out after the Selecao defeated Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Friday

Brazil captain Casemiro has indicated the entire team is united against hosting the Copa America.

The midfielder, speaking after a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on Friday, said more would be explained soon but that "it's everyone, including (manager) Tite" taking the stance.

The competition was moved to Brazil by organisers last week after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were pulled from their duties. Argentina is dealing with its own Covid crisis, while Colombia has been shaken in recent months by political unrest.

What has been said?

"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil," the captain said. "It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay [on June 8].

"It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. All together."

More to come...