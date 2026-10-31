Jamie Carragher has apologised to Aston Villa after the club threatened legal action over his controversial comments. The former Liverpool star and Sky Sports pundit had crossed a line.

Carragher had told Villa supporters to "be quiet", swearing in the process, and claimed the club "would never become like Manchester United".

Villa hit back with a furious statement. Carragher then posted an apology to cool the row.

Writing on X, Carragher said: "I would like to apologise to Aston Villa, its owners and its supporters. My language this week was ill-judged and wrong."

He added: "I assure Aston Villa's supporters that what I said was meant as a joke, but I understand that it was not taken that way, and so I apologise. I wish you all the best today, come on Villa!"

The row stemmed from his appearance on the "Stick to Football" programme, where he suggested Unai Emery may have become too big to remain Villa manager, pointing to the Spaniard's ambitions and his potential.

Villa were crowned Europa League champions last season and finished fifth in the Premier League. Even so, they were forced to sell a host of their biggest names, among them Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez.

Carragher said: "I think Unai Emery is an amazing manager given what he achieves year after year."

He added: "He deals with this amount of change, and with players who need time to adapt, and yet he keeps achieving success year after year."

Carragher continued: "But the reason I'm responding to Aston Villa's supporters is that I can't believe a manager who achieves all this success in the Europa League doesn't think about the next step. If you were a player, and you won the Europa League three or four times, then you would surely aspire afterwards to compete for the Champions League."

He went on: "Aston Villa will never become like Manchester United. I just think Emery didn't achieve the required success with Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, and perhaps that is down to there being some inflated egos inside the dressing rooms and things of that sort."

"But he surely wants to get a new chance to manage one of the giant clubs," he added. "There is a hierarchy in football, whether you like it or not."

Rounding off, he said: "There will be clubs of lesser standing than Aston Villa, and they will try to sign its players or its manager, so stop this nonsense, Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never become like Manchester United."