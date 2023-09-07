'Hey Jude!' - Tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz copies Real Madrid star Bellingham's celebration after US Open win

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has paid tribute to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham following his US Open quarter-final victory.

Alcaraz pays tribute to Bellingham

Bellingham responds on social media

Both stars preparing for next challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has paid tribute to Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham following his quarter-final win at the US Open.

Alcaraz, who recently secured the Wimbledon men's title back in July, eased past reigning champion Alexander Zverev in New York on Monday, beating the German in straight sets as he progressed to the semi-finals.

Following the victory, Real Madrid fan Alcaraz went on to replicate Bellingham's trademark goal celebration, which he has already displayed on six different occasions for his new team, including a last-minute winner against Getafe last weekend.

Article continues below

Bellingham was quick to respond on social media, posting the message "Keep going mate" on X.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old Spaniard is an avid supporter of Real Madrid and will be enjoying the form Bellingham has displayed at Los Blancos since his £88.5million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently top of La Liga and Bellingham has played a key role so far, with five goals and one assist.

WHAT NEXT? Alcaraz will now face No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semi-finals on Friday, September 8, while Bellingham has joined up with the England national team ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland.