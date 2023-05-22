Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Verratti at Real Madrid - but club’s relationship with PSG could halt move

Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Marco Verratti to Real Madrid next season but the club's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could halt the move.

Ancelotti wants Verratti at Real Madrid

Verratti wants to leave PSG

Real Madrid and PSG directors not on good terms

WHAT HAPPENED? Verratti, who has spent 10 seasons at PSG and even extended his contract until 2026 earlier this year, is reportedly unhappy with the internal conflict at the club and wants to leave, according to Get Football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further states that Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is keen on signing the Italian midfielder in the summer. The only issue with that move is the two clubs' directors, who are not on good terms.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L’Équipe reports that while sporting advisor Luis Campos is ready to sanction the Italian's move, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to retain his services.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCO VERRATTI? If the move to Los Blancos does not materialise, he may consider moving to Saudi Arabia or returning to Italy, where Juventus and Milan could sign him depending on where they finish this season.