Carlo Ancelotti reveals Jude Bellingham's main quality as Real Madrid coach is 'surprised' by midfielder's goal record

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Jude Bellingham's finishing ability after the new signing scored again.

Scored his fifth goal in four games for Madrid

Currently La Liga top scorer

Bagged eight goals for Dortmund in Bundesliga last year

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder bagged a 95th-minute winner against Getafe on Saturday, his fifth goal in four games for Madrid. Los Blancos trailed 1-0 at half-time before mounting a comeback after the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the game, Ancelotti admitted Bellingham could carry the attacking load in the absence of Karim Benzema this year:

“He can score 15 goals without a problem," he said at a press conference. "He stands out because he moves very well without the ball. This is the main quality of him. He breaks lines, has a great movement, constant, that's why he scores so many goals. He was very calm, very focused. He really wanted to play here, but I have seen him very calm, very focused on the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Madrid coach also pointed out that a change in playing style has helped Bellingham, who only managed eight goals for Dortmund last year, evolve.

"We have shown him videos of what we liked about him when he played for Dortmund," he said. "What he has changed is that he moves a lot. He does more, movements without the ball to the rival area. He is a player who always dribbles to go towards the rival goal, not to go backwards."

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has been named in the England squad for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine and friendly with Scotland.