Cancelo to leave Man City in Bayern Munich loan transfer after falling out of favour under Guardiola

Joao Cancelo is reportedly set to leave Manchester City before the January transfer deadline and link up with Bayern Munich on loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has been a key man for City in recent times, taking in 36 appearances for the Premier League champions last season while making the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of the last two campaigns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He has, however, slipped behind the likes of Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker in City’s full-back pecking order, leading The Athletic to suggest that a move to Germany could now be pushed through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern’s deal is expected to include a purchase option of around €70 million (£61.6 million) for the versatile 28-year-old, according to The Independent, with the Bundesliga heavyweights having been admirers of Cancelo’s talents for some time.

WHAT NEXT? If Cancelo seals a switch before the winter window closes on Tuesday, then he would be in line to make his debut for Bayern in either a DFB-Pokal clash with Mainz on Wednesday or a Bundesliga trip to Wolfsburg on Sunday.