Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

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Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

For fans of Mexican football, keeping up with the latest TV schedules is crucial to never miss a match. Whether you're following Liga MX or the national team, knowing when and where to watch can enhance your viewing experience. While you're planning your viewing schedule, you might also be interested in exploring various options for sports betting. Engaging with betting can add an extra layer of excitement to the games, allowing you to test your predictions and potentially earn rewards. Always ensure to stay informed and bet responsibly as you enjoy the thrilling world of Mexican football.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Worldwide FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasters

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Canada?

In Canada, Bell Media is the exclusive official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will deliver complete, multi-platform coverage for all 104 matches of the expanded tournament across English and French-language networks.

Here is exactly where you can watch the action:

English-Language Coverage

TSN (The Sports Network): TSN is the primary home for the tournament, broadcasting matches daily across its feed channels (TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5). They will also feature extensive pre-match shows, analytical breakdowns, and a dedicated live broadcast studio at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver.

CTV: Canada's major conventional network will simulcast marquee matchups over the air for free. This includes the tournament opener, every match featuring the Canadian Men's National Team (Les Rouges) in Group B, select high-stakes knockout fixtures, and the World Cup Final on July 19.

French-Language Coverage

RDS (Réseau des sports): For French-speaking fans, RDS holds the exclusive rights in Canada. They will broadcast the tournament's live fixtures on RDS and RDS2, alongside dedicated French-language panels and match analysis.

Digital Streaming Platforms

If you prefer to cord-cut or watch on a mobile device, tablet, or smart TV, you have a few official options:

TSN App & RDS App: Subscribers can log in with their TV service provider credentials or access live feeds directly with a digital-only streaming subscription.

CTV App / CTV.ca: Will stream the matches that are actively broadcasting live on the main CTV network feed.

Crave: All matches broadcast on CTV will also be available to stream live on Crave via its integrated, live CTV channel feed.