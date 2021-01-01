Calvert-Lewin airs frustration in bid to hit secret goal target at Everton

The Toffees striker has found the target on 18 occasions this season, but has gone four games without troubling the scorers over recent weeks

Dominic Calvert-Lewin set a goal target for himself at the start of the season, but the Everton striker will not be revealing what that is as he endeavours to break a four-game barren run.

The 23-year-old burst out of the traps in 2020-21, with the target found on nine occasions through his first six appearances of the season – with two hat-tricks registered in that run.

Senior international recognition with England came his way soon after and he now has two goals for his country alongside the 18 that have been plundered on domestic duty in the current campaign.

What has been said?

Having gone four games without troubling the scorers, Calvert-Lewin told talkSPORT of his ambition heading into a meeting with Burnley on Saturday: “My target is to score more goals!

“I have my own targets from the start of the season and I got off to a great start.

“I've been a little bit frustrated recently with perhaps not scoring as much as I would like, but I think the main thing is that I've more often than not still been affecting games and playing big parts in games to get us the three points in pivotal moments.

“When I'm not scoring, I want to keep affecting games like I have been doing.”

When did Calvert-Lewin last find the target?

A key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Goodison Park has drawn a blank in top-flight clashes with Liverpool, Southampton, West Brom and Chelsea over recent weeks.

His last goal came in a thrilling 5-4 FA Cup win over Tottenham on February 10.

Calvert-Lewin’s most recent strike in the Premier League was recorded in an outing against Manchester United immediately prior to the Spurs clash on February 6.

The bigger picture

Everton have remained competitive even with their most potent attacking weapon failing to fire.

Article continues below

In the four games that Calvert-Lewin has been left frustrated in the final third, the Toffees have emerged victorious in three and only came unstuck last time out against rejuvenated Chelsea.

They remain in the hunt for a top-four finish, sat four points off that pace in sixth at present, and will expect their formidable No.9 to rediscover his touch at some stage as a place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for this summer’s European Championship is chased down.

