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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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By video: Diomande pulls off "devilish tricks" with Real Madrid

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The Ivorian star shone recently

Young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande put his distinctive skills on show during a Real Madrid training session, in a video clip published by the official account of Spanish newspaper "AS" on the "X" platform.

Wearing an orange bib, the 19-year-old takes part in the team session with a series of quick dribbles and clever movements on the ball, before rounding it off with a well-taken finish into the net.

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Diomande ranks among Real Madrid's most eye-catching summer signings. He arrived from Leipzig for 125 million euros, with add-ons that could reach a further 15 million.

Blessed with searing pace, the Ivorian loves to dribble and chip in with goals from the left flank. Bit by bit, he has started to show his potential in competitive matches.

Real Madrid now prepare to travel to Racing Santander next Sunday in La Liga, buoyed by their recent 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona in the last round.

Third place is where Los Blancos sit in the table on 24 points, three behind leaders Barcelona and one adrift of second-placed Atlético Madrid.

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