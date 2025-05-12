Check out how you can book a seat in one of Spain’s most historic bullrings

Seville is the midst of a festival frenzy, and a key feature of those frivolities for locals and visiting tourists is the bullfighting shows at the iconic La Maestranza. Although staging bullfights from March until October, the most eagerly anticipated and well-supported of those occur during the vibrant Feria de Abril, which this year takes place from May 5th to May 11th.

The Feria de Abril, which attracts visitors from all over the world to the Andalusian capital, combines a colourful popular festival with a series of high-quality bullfights, involving the most well-known ‘toreros’ (bullfighters). Due to the high demand and limited availability of seats, make sure you secure yourself bullring tickets sooner rather than later, if you wish to be part of the unique Spanish historic and cultural phenomenon.

Bullfighting as we know it today started in Spanish village squares and became formalised with the building of the bullring in the Andalucia town of Ronda in the late 18th century. From that time, it began to follow a particular sequence of events: the entrance of the bull, the picador, the banderilleros, and finally the matador (bullfighter). There are currently 70+ bullrings in Andalucia, but with its long bullfighting tradition, Seville is one of the predominant cities in Spain to experience the traditional ritual. Seville’s Plaza de Toros de la Maestranza is one of the oldest and most prestigious bullrings in the world. Visiting this historic venue is not just about seeing the bullfight, it’s also about experiencing the architecture and atmosphere of a place that has been central to the city’s social life for generations.

Each year, thousands of enthusiasts from around the globe plan their schedules to experience the magic of Seville’s iconic bullring. The 2025 bullfighting season promises a spectacular line-up, featuring the most celebrated bullfighters, renowned bull breeders, and the rising stars of the bullfighting world. If you do miss out on making it to Seville’s Feria de Abril celebrations, there’s always the Feria de San Miguel later in the year (September) too, which again features a series of standout bullfight dates at La Maestranza.

When is Seville bullfighting taking place in 2025?

Although not being staged every day (or week), bullfighting events take place in Seville from late March through to October. The most prestigious events are held during the Feria de Abril celebrations in May and the Feria de San Miguel, which occurs in late September.

Seville bullfighting events are held at La Maestranza, which has a rich history dating back to the 18th century. It is considered one of the oldest and most important bullrings in Spain, making it a significant cultural and historical landmark. It was even immortalised in Bizet's Carmen. La Maestranza is also known as the 'Catedral del Toreo' and it’s the perfect place to experience the electric atmosphere of a corrida (bullfight).

The arena accommodates up to 14,000 spectators, and despite its size, the acoustics allow you to hear everything wherever you're sitting. If the torero (bullfighter) gives an outstanding performance, they are lifted aloft and carried out through the Puerta del Príncipe (the Prince's Gate) on the audience's shoulders.

How much are Seville bullfighting 2025 tickets?

Seville bullfighting ticket prices vary considerably, depending on several factors, including when you are going, which bullfighters are participating and where in the arena you are seated. Therefore, prices can range from less than €20 to several hundred euros on general sale. Though depending on demand, prices are likely to fluctuate.

Every bullring is divided into three different areas with ticket costs varying in each, as follows:

Shaded area (sombra): The best seats are always in this area. But they are also the most expensive.

The best seats are always in this area. But they are also the most expensive. Sun and shade area (sol y sombra): As the event continues, seats in this section become more shaded. If you sit there, you are likely to be exposed to the sun at the start and, depending on its location, you will then be in the shade.

As the event continues, seats in this section become more shaded. If you sit there, you are likely to be exposed to the sun at the start and, depending on its location, you will then be in the shade. Sun area (sol): These seats are the cheapest ones, as your view may be affected by the dazzling sunlight, and the heat may adversely affect your experience.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €75 - €380

How to buy Seville bullfighting 2025 tickets

Trying to get bullfighting tickets can be a challenging task if you wait and buy them from the taquilla (bullring ticket office). Depending on the event you want to attend, you risk waiting in line for a long time and may find it difficult working out where you want to sit if unable to communicate correctly with the ticket office staff. There’s also the additional risk that if you wait to buy them, they might have sold out altogether.

Tickets are released as soon as the bullfights are scheduled and the official dates are published earlier in the year. The sooner you buy your bullfighting tickets, the greater your chance of choosing the best seats. Online purchases may prove to be the wiser option for several reasons. For one, it saves you time by avoiding the long queues at the ticket office. It also means you can take a considered look at the bullring seating plan, allowing you to select the best tickets according to your budget. Knowing the date and time of the bullfight you’re going to in advance also allows you to schedule other activities and reservations in Seville without last-minute rushes or conflicts.

Prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re keen to source bullfighting tickets and make sure you’re not going to be disappointed when you get there, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type the event name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find an event that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the event!

What is the Seville bullfighting 2025 schedule?

Here are the upcoming bullfighting events at Seville’s La Maestranza this year:

Date (& Time CET) Event & Toreros Ticket price Sun, May 18 (7 pm) Manuel Román, Aaron Palacios, Alex Mariscal Ruiz from €70 Sun, May 25 (7 pm) Final del Circuito de Novilladas de Andalucia from €65 Thu, Jun 12 (7 pm) Miguel Uceda Vargas, Cristiano Torres, Iker Fernandez ‘El Mene’ from €65 Thu, Jun 19 (7 pm) Corpus: Diego Bastos, David Fuentes Bocanegra, Manuel Martín Morilla from €65 Thu, Jun 26 (7 pm) Valentin Hoyos, Fabio Jimenez, Cristian Gonzalez from €65 Fri, Sep 26 (6:30 pm) Feria de San Miguel: Jose Maria Manzanares, Juan Ortega, Pablo Aguado from €175 Sat, Sep 27 (6:30 pm) Feria de San Miguel: Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque, Borja Jimenez from €180 Sun, Sep 28 (6:30 pm) Feria de San Miguel: Morante de la Puebla, Andres Roca Rey, Javier Zulueta from €180

What is the Seville bullfighting 2025 format?

In a regular corrida de toros or bullfight, you will see 6 bulls and 3 matadores take to the ring. Each matador fights 2 bulls and the duration of the whole corrida de toros ranges from 90-150 minutes.

Some of the main participants in a bullfight include the following:

Matadores: They are the main performers in a bullfight. He’s the only person allowed to wear a traje de luces (‘suit of lights’) embroidered in gold. He’s responsible of leading the bull’s charges and finally defeating it in an aesthetic way. A good matador is considered both an athlete and an artist showing great agility, grace, and coordination.



They are the main performers in a bullfight. He’s the only person allowed to wear a traje de luces (‘suit of lights’) embroidered in gold. He’s responsible of leading the bull’s charges and finally defeating it in an aesthetic way. A good matador is considered both an athlete and an artist showing great agility, grace, and coordination. Picadores: They are probably the most important allies of the matador, and they only perform during the first stage of the fight, Using the pica (lance), the picador who is on horseback tests the bull’s strength and provides clues to the matador about the side the bull is favouring.



They are probably the most important allies of the matador, and they only perform during the first stage of the fight, Using the pica (lance), the picador who is on horseback tests the bull’s strength and provides clues to the matador about the side the bull is favouring. Banderilleros: These toreros basically aid the matador throughout the fight. First of all, as the bull enters the ring, they wave their capotes (coloured cloths) to attract the animal while the matador assesses the bull’s temperament. Their traje de luces are always embroidered in silver or black.



These toreros basically aid the matador throughout the fight. First of all, as the bull enters the ring, they wave their capotes (coloured cloths) to attract the animal while the matador assesses the bull’s temperament. Their traje de luces are always embroidered in silver or black. Mozo de espadas: The mozo de espadas or mozo de estoques is the sword-bearer. He assists the matador during the bullfight from the alley, providing him with all the equipment he needs. Prior to the bullfight celebration he dresses the matador and is in charge of the organisation of all the equipment.

