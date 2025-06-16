Here's how to secure your entry to the most-wanted tickets in tennis this summer

The grass court season is now in full swing, and the countdown to Wimbledon is well and truly on. If you’ve not yet secured tickets to the biggest tennis tournament on the planet and are still dreaming of watching the world’s elite players plying their trade at one of the most famous sporting settings, don’t fret and don’t delay, make sure you net yourself some stunning seats at SW19 now. Then sit back, relax and start thinking about all those strawberries you’ll be scoffing and all the champers you’ll be quaffing.

Wimbledon, officially known as The Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Held annually at the All England Club in London, it is unique as the only Grand Slam event played exclusively on grass. We've come a very long way since local Wimbledon man, Spencer Gore, saw off 21 other rivals to reign supreme as the inaugural Men's Singles champion in 1877.

You won’t want to miss out on watching some of the current tennis greats gunning for grand slam glory in London, and you don’t have to if you secure your seats now. Carlos Alcaraz lit up Paris to retain his French Open and now the Spanish sensation aims to join an elite band of players by claiming a third straight Wimbledon title. Jannik Sinner, of course, will be out to avenge his heartbreaking Roland Garros final loss. Could this be the year when he reaches his first Wimbledon final?

British hopes look to lie with Jack Draper, who reached the 2024 US Open semis. He made another huge breakthrough when he won the Indian Wells title earlier this year. The 23-year-old Londoner will need to step it up again if he’s going to reach the business end of proceedings during Wimbledon fortnight.

AFP

Over in the ladies' singles tournament, all three previous Wimbledon winners, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova, line up again, all aiming to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft on Centre Court once more.

However, it’s Aryna Sabalenka, who has reached three Grand Slam finals on the bounce, who’s the number 1 seed. The 3-time Slam winner will have to give her best performance at Wimbledon though, if she is to justify the favourite’s tag, as she’s never progressed past the semis in London before.

There will be no shortage of high-class tennis action at SW19 when Wimbledon 2025 gets underway. Book your tickets now and you could be there to see all the thrilling tennis take place live in front of you. What does the schedule look like? And how can you buy your last-minute tickets? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

When are the Wimbledon Championships 2025?

Getty Images

The Championships 2024 will take place from Monday, June 30, through to Sunday, July 13. The key dates within the Wimbledon fortnight are as follows:

Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds : June 30 – July 7

: June 30 – July 7 Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals : July 8-9

: July 8-9 Ladies Singles Semi Finals : July 10

: July 10 Men’s Singles Semi Finals : July 11

: July 11 Ladies Singles Fina l: July 12

l: July 12 Men’s Singles Final: July 13

How to get last-minute tickets for Wimbledon 2025

If you submitted an application to the official Wimbledon 2025 ballot but were unsuccessful in being allocated tickets, then you could always join ‘The Queue’ daily during Wimbledon fortnight with a multitude of other tennis fans and try to purchase a Grounds Pass or Show Court seats via that route.

However, for some, the opportunity to queue for a very lengthy period isn’t always possible and therefore the best chance for most fans to guarantee themselves tickets will be through resale sites such as StubHub, which is one of the leading retailers on the secondary marketplace. Even with days sold out in advance, fans unable to attend often list their tickets through StubHub or Viagogo, allowing customers to try for a second chance at securing their place at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Look for legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace as a safe place for fans to buy tickets. Read website policies to ensure you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Wimbledon 2025 ticket prices

Getty Images

Prices may be higher than face value on resale sites, but for tennis enthusiasts, going to Wimbledon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live long in the memory.

Below, we break down the current Wimbledon ticket prices on StubHub for this year's edition:

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2025

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or trying to get a spot at one of the many tournament events, you'll want to find a place to stay in the South West area of London near Wimbledon or in the city of London to make the most of your visit.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby. You can either stay near the tournament if you're planning to get there early, or if you want to stay more central, there are a myriad of options to choose from near the city centre of the capital.

Use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on - you can also hover over accommodation options to see what suits your budget, depending on the dates when you want to go.

