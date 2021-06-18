Busquets to rejoin Spain squad for Euro 2020 after testing negative for coronavirus

The Barcelona midfielder missed the opening game against Sweden after a positive test, but will now join his national team-mates in Seville

Sergio Busquets is available to join the Spain squad at Euro 2020 after he tested negative for coronavirus, having missed their opening game of the tournament.

The Spanish captain and Barcelona midfielder was ruled out of their opening 0-0 draw with Sweden having tested positive for Covid-19.

However Busquets is now free to rejoin his team-mates, the Spanish FA have said, and could feature in their next group game against Poland on Saturday.

What has been said?

A statement on the Spanish national team website read: "The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain camp this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville once Covid-19 has been overcome.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the result of the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours.

"Sergio Busquets will meet his teammates again hours before the trip to Seville on the eve of Spain's second match at Euro 2020, which will be played against Poland."

