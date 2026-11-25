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Rasmus Hojlund has revealed that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was left "devastated" following the sacking of Michael Carrick. The Danish striker, who left Old Trafford for Napoli in a £44 million summer deal, insists his former teammates have the quality to escape their current Premier League nightmare.

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Crisis at Old Trafford deepens before Hojlund's Manchester return

Manchester United sit 19th in the Premier League after a nine-game winless league run stretching back to August. Following Carrick's dismissal, new manager Mauricio Pochettino endured a grim start on Sunday as his side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Tensions had already surfaced before Carrick's exit when he dropped Fernandes for questioning his tactics during a Champions League loss to Como. Hojlund - a boyhood United fan who joined for £64m in 2023 and scored 26 goals in 95 appearances - addressed the turmoil after netting in Napoli's 2-2 Champions League draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Hojlund details dressing room reaction to Carrick exit

Hojlund caught up with Fernandes and Diogo Dalot when Denmark faced Portugal during the international break, while remaining in touch with compatriot Patrick Dorgu. The Napoli forward explained how the squad processed the managerial upheaval while revealing he still tracks his old club closely.

"In the international break when I spoke with Bruno and Diogo, they were all obviously devastated that Michael was going but also looking forward to some change," Hojlund said. "I am still speaking with Patrick and I just wish the guys all the best and I am sure they will turn it around this season.

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"I am watching all the games I can, especially from the red side of Manchester. It is unfortunate [that United are struggling]."

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Navigating immense Old Trafford pressure and a relegation fight

Having experienced both highs and lows across two seasons in England, Hojlund noted how relentless global scrutiny magnifies every setback at Old Trafford.

"United is a massive club and you can’t take anything away from that," he said. "There are so many people following the club around the world and you can’t really escape from it, it is almost too high when it is good and almost too low when it is bad so it is all about trying to be in that middle and now I think I tried both the highs and the lows there. The pressure is part of the club. It comes with playing for Man United."

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Despite United sitting second from bottom, he cited Bournemouth's rapid climb up the table as proof of how quickly Premier League fortunes shift. "It is a temporary picture, I think they will get back to the top, the Premier League is like this," he said. "I read the other day that Bournemouth were in the relegation zone after a couple of games, now they have won the last five games and are in the top half of the table."

Drawing on his familiarity with the dressing room, he backed Pochettino to spark a revival. Hojlund added: "They have got a lot of quality, I have seen the guys training day by day and I know the players really well and they have got a great squad, good leaders, good professionals so I am sure they will turn it around. Hopefully they will get it right with Mauricio."

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Pochettino faces immediate test to revive United's campaign

Pochettino must quickly steady a dressing room shaken by Carrick's sacking yet eager for fresh direction, with ending a nine-game league winless streak and rebounding from Sunday's heavy loss to Liverpool crucial to escaping 19th place. Senior figures like Fernandes and Dalot must rapidly adapt to a new tactical regime to turn training-ground quality into points, while Hojlund continues to thrive in Italy after his £44m summer move, carrying his Champions League scoring momentum forward with Napoli.