‘Bruno Fernandes is a 200mph headless chicken!’ - Man Utd midfielder too ‘selfish’ & ‘erratic’ to be captain, says Paul Parker

Bruno Fernandes “goes 200mph like a headless chicken”, claims Paul Parker, with the Portuguese said to be too “selfish” to captain Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old playmaker has become a talismanic presence at Old Trafford, with 57 goals and 46 assists recorded for the Red Devils through 159 appearances. Fernandes is, however, a fiery character who often wears his heart on his sleeve and can rub team-mates and opponents up the wrong way. Parker says that is an issue that needs to be addressed, with the Portugal international becoming too “erratic” to take on a leadership role that requires inspiration to be offered to those around him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time in Manchester, has told Apostagolos: “I felt sorry for Marcel Sabitzer [against Leeds] that he had to play together with Bruno Fernandes, who is a maniac that goes 200mph like a headless chicken. Bruno Fernandes has the armband but he doesn't act like a leader. He should lead by example and not get mad when things aren't going his way.

“He is a really selfish person and on the pitch he is erratic. He is very, very erratic. He has to start doing what a captain should do but honestly, I don't expect him to improve. Not personality wise and not football wise. Now I start to understand why Man United is his first big club in Europe. Obviously, no other club has ever wanted him at their club. The fans might not notice it as much but a football person does and sooner or later, Erik ten Hag will notice as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has inherited the armband at Old Trafford after seeing club captain Harry Maguire demoted to the bench, with United looking for somebody else to lead them into what they hope will be an exciting new era.

WHAT NEXT? United have made their way into the Premier League’s top three, while also reaching the final of the Carabao Cup and knockout play-off round of the Europa League, with Ten Hag’s side set to be back in action on Sunday when taking in another meeting with Leeds at Elland Road.