Bruno Fernandes facing injury layoff? Man Utd star’s wife posts picture of midfielder with crutches & protective boot after FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United have been rocked by another injury blow, with Bruno Fernandes being pictured sporting crutches and a protective boot.

Midfielder forced off against Brighton

Red Devils into the FA Cup final

Key man set for spell on the sidelines?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker picked up an untimely knock during the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton. Erik ten Hag’s side emerged victorious in that contest, holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to set up a historic derby date with arch-rivals Manchester City on June 3, but said success may have come at a cost. Fernandes hurt his ankle during another outing at Wembley Stadium and, with United having considered replacing him at the time of the incident and at half-time, eventually took in 101 minutes of action against the Seagulls.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes was determined to play on, but he was ultimately replaced by Wout Weghorst in extra-time and appears set to take in an enforced spell on the sidelines – with the 28-year-old’s wife, Ana Pinho, posting a picture of the midfielder donning a protective boot alongside a “recharging” caption.

WHAT NEXT? United, who have already lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury and have Raphael Varane nursing a knock at present, will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Tottenham – with there fears that Fernandes will be forced to sit out that trip to north London.