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Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
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British press unanimous on Jorrel Hato after shocking defeat to Spurs

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Jorrel Hato endured a Saturday evening to forget. The former Ajax player started against Tottenham Hotspur but had his hands full with Mohammed Kudus. The British press gave him a 5.

After 70 minutes, Palmer collided heavily with Mateus Fernandes, who was lying on the ground. A scuffle broke out involving Van de Ven, among others, and Palmer, Fernandes and the Dutchman were booked.

Seven minutes later, Tottenham struck when Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders punched a corner from the left into his own net: 0-1.

Chelsea's problems grew three minutes later when Palmer received his second yellow card for a foul on Gallagher. Tottenham made their numerical advantage count in the 87th minute. Matthys Tel intercepted the ball in his own half, set off on an impressive run and scored from 18 metres: 0-2.


After the match, the British media criticised Chelsea, with Hato among those singled out. "He was invisible in attack and had his hands full with Kudus," the BBC wrote.

Football London also criticised Hato's performance against Spurs. "Chelsea's play went mainly down the right. He was completely invisible in attack," the outlet said.

The Evening Standard, however, was slightly more lenient towards the former Ajax player. "He did not seem entirely on the same wavelength as some of his defensive partners and sometimes frustrated them with mistakes."

"He was largely occupied with Kudus, whom he kept effectively in check. He was substituted shortly after the hour, before Chelsea completely collapsed," wrote The Evening Standard.

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