Brighton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton against Liverpool in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool will take on Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Reds have just one win from their last four outings and will be hoping to get their season back on track with progress in the FA Cup.

Brighton, quite spectacularly, are above Liverpool in the Premier League table this season after 19 matches. They beat Jurgen Klopp's team 3-0 in their last league outing and followed that up with a 2-2 draw away from home against Leicester. They would love a repeat of that home game win at the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Liverpool Date: January 29, 2023 Kick-off: 8:30am ET, 1:30pm GMT, 7.00pm IST Venue: Falmer Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is being telecast on ITV and STV.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Brighton team news & squad

Adam Lallana won't be able to face his former team after he suffered an injury during Brighton's draw with Leicester.

Lallana will join long-term absentees Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte on the treatment table.

Moises Caicedo is technically available for selection but following a recent turn of events regarding Arsenal, his participation is doubtful.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Gilmour, Mac Allister, March, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo, Gross Forwards Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson

Liverpool team news & squad

Jurgen Klopp will be without several of his main players including Fabio Carvalho, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino for the FA Cup clash against Brighton.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez, who was on the bench for the draw against Chelsea last week, could make their way back into the starting lineup.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo