Brighton vs Liverpool: Lineups & LIVE updates

Brighton and Liverpool's respective seasons have surprised spectators. Liverpool haven't been able to replicate their top performances from previous years, despite the addition of Darwin Núñez to their squad. Brighton on the other hand are challenging for the European spots in spite of losing Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea this campaign.

Liverpool's performances have been topsy-turvy so far. They have shown top form on occasions, but have fallen flat when people least expected them to, like last time out against a well-drilled Brentford side. With key players coming back from injury and the signing of Cody Gakpo, Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to get back to winning ways and reaching the top 4.

When Potter left to manage Chelsea, many expected Brighton to slow down on their progress due to transitioning under a new manager. However since Roberto De Zerbi took over, they have continued in the same manner, if not better, than they were previously and have shown they can give the elite clubs a run for their money.

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool will next travel to Wolves for their FA Cup replay on 17 January. Afterwards, they will host Chelsea in the league on 21 January in a must-win game, followed by another away game to Wolves but in the league on 4 February.