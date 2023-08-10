Let the bidding war begin! Moises Caicedo left waiting as Liverpool and Chelsea battle it out to sign Brighton star

Moises Caicedo faces an anxious wait over Liverpool and Chelsea's next moves as Brighton prepare for a bidding war between the two clubs.

Chelsea have wanted Caicedo for months

Liverpool join race for Brighton star

Seagulls value midfielder at £100m

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo reportedly wants to leave Brighton amid strong transfer interest from Chelsea and now Liverpool. The Blues have had multiple bids for the Ecuadorian international rejected, with the Seagulls standing firm on their £100 million ($127m) valuation of the 21-year-old, whose contract expires in 2027. Fabrizio Romano claims the former Beerschot loanee is in London waiting for key developments on his future, Brighton are expecting a bid from Liverpool and the highest bidder will get the green light to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have targeted Caicedo since submitting a £60m ($76m) offer for the former Independiente del Valle star in January. Liverpool, who have already signed Caicedo's former Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, are looking to inject more youth and quality into their midfield and the Ecuadorian would be an excellent player to continue that project. However, the Seagulls are not budging on their valuation as if Caicedo, who cost them just £4.5m in 2021, does leave, they will need to find a quality replacement before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is not the first bidding war Chelsea and Liverpool have been involved in this summer as they have both submitted offers to Southampton to sign 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia. If one club fails to sign Caicedo, they may settle for £50m-rated ($63m) Lavia instead.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bids are likely to be submitted for Caicedo in the coming days but it remains to be seen if Brighton will accept an offer for him before the Premier League season begins this weekend.