Coveted Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo admits Real Madrid 'dream' amid links to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United

Brighton star Moises Caicedo admits he has always "dreamed" of playing for Real Madrid, despite being close to joining Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

Caicedo nearly left Brighton in January

Host of Premier League clubs interested

But admits "dream" to join Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have also been linked with the Ecuadorian midfielder, after he seemed intent on forcing his way out of Brighton in the winter window. But the Seagulls hierarchy were typically resolute and a potential move to any one of the Premier League giants was blocked, with Caicedo somewhat surprisingly signing a four-and-a-half year deal shortly after. Now, the 21-year-old admits that he wouldn't turn down a move to the Spanish capital, should they come calling.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid," he told Cadena SER. "Now I’m doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The way they play, the personality, the style, it’s really impressive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, a switch to Los Blancos may take some time to materialise, given the youth of talented starlets Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the same position, who were brought in to action a generational change from stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. But a summer transfer to another club cannot be ruled out, given the "suffering" Caicedo admitted to in an interview revealed on Friday after narrowly missing out on joining Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Before any sort of transfer dealings take place, though, Brighton have the small task of attempting to win their first ever major trophy. Roberto De Zerbi's side come up against one of Caicedo's suitors, United, in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.