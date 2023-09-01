'Great deal for all of us' - Brighton confirm arrival of Ansu Fati from Barcelona on season-long loan

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has completed a temporary move to the Premier League with Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED: Brighton have announced the arrival of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan. The Spain international arrives at the Premier League side in search of regular minutes after losing prominence at the Camp Nou and starting Barcelona's first three games of the season on the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati will be hoping to get his career back on track at Brighton after a difficult few years at Barcelona. The forward has recovered from some serious injury setbacks but hasn't managed to rediscover the impressive form he showed when he first broke into the first team as a 16-year-old. Fati's deal does not include a purchase option, meaning he will return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be," manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club's official website.

WHAT'S NEXT? Brighton's next game is at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

