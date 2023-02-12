Brentford 'disgusted and saddened' by racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney after Arsenal draw

Brentford have released a statement condemning the racist abuse star forward Ivan Toney received over Instagram after his side's draw against Arsenal.

The Brentford striker equalised in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday and drew the ire of the home fans as he went down injured a couple of times in stoppage time.

However, it has since come to light that Toney, just like he was in October last year, was subjected to a number of abusive messages on social media.

The incident has been reported and Brentford have come out in defence of their captain.

Their statement, published on the club website, reads: "Immediately after Brentford’s game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account. We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again. We will not tolerate it and we will do everything we can to pursue the individuals involved.

Getty Images

Getty Images

"Ivan was subject to similar abuse in October last year, and the perpetrator is now facing the consequences in court. How many times does this need to happen?

"We call on football fans everywhere to relish the competition and rivalry that exists between us, but to respect and embrace our differences and celebrate the diversity that exists throughout the Premier League.

"There is no room for racism."

It just so happens that the latest incident of player abuse over social media falls on the first of two weekends of the Premier League's promotion of the 'No Room for Racism' campaign with players, excluding Toney himself and Wilfred Zaha, taking the knee before games.