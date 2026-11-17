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Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Endrick has made his position clear amid growing speculation over a possible departure during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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The 20-year-old Brazilian striker spoke after shining for his national team against Singapore, scoring one and setting up another. The display put his talent back in the spotlight amid questions over why he isn't getting regular football at Real Madrid.

Asked about his future, Endrick said, in comments reported by Tribuna: "I would like to stay at Real Madrid forever. I am always ready to help the club."

Pressed on his lack of game time, he made clear the decision rests with coach Jose Mourinho, adding: "I think that is Mourinho's decision, isn't it? Of course, I am always ready to help Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world."

141 minutes fuel speculation over Endrick's future

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Endrick is going through a tough spell at Real Madrid. He's managed just 141 minutes in all competitions this season, after a muscle injury at the start of the campaign disrupted his early progress.

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Fierce competition up front has pushed the Brazilian out of contention for a starting place. Kylian Mbappe ranks high among Mourinho's options, and the Portuguese coach has plenty of other attacking alternatives at his disposal.

It isn't the first time Endrick has had to look elsewhere for minutes. Last season he joined French side Olympique Lyonnais on loan for the second half of the campaign.

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The move worked. He scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 21 matches for the French club, totalling 1,663 minutes, proof that he can make a difference when he plays regularly.

Milan and Roma waiting in the wings, with a €70 million offer

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His lack of game time has sparked a scramble among European clubs keen to exploit his situation at Real Madrid. Italian sides Milan and Roma have been strongly linked, and other clubs are interested too.

According to Italian reports, Milan are preparing an offer worth €60 million, plus a further 10 million in incentives and bonuses, to land the Brazilian striker.

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The proposed structure, the reports add, could include a clause allowing Real Madrid to buy the player back for €80 million. That would give the Spanish club the chance to bring him home should he shine with the Italian side.

Roma have also entered the picture for potential negotiations. Arsenal have been linked with the player as well, although reports on the English club's position vary.

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Endrick's latest comments, though, send a clear message to his suitors: his priority remains succeeding at Real Madrid, not looking for a way out because of a lack of game time.

Mourinho holds on to the Brazilian talent

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Mourinho doesn't appear keen to let him go, despite the offers and growing interest. He has previously spoken very positively about the player's potential, insisting he has an exceptional future.

The Portuguese coach had already sent a blunt message to clubs interested in signing the Brazilian striker, saying in earlier comments: "Forget it, forget any club interested in him. The player is very important to us, and any club that wants to sign him will have to deal with me."

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Mourinho added that he loves the player's potential and sees no need for a loan move, stressing his confidence that Endrick can achieve exceptional success with Real Madrid.

Their relationship looks like one of the main keys to Endrick's future. He remains under contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2030.