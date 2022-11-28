Brazil vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brazil against Switzerland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Five-time world champions Brazil will look to make it two wins in a row at the 2022 World Cup as they take on Switzerland at the Stadium 974 on Monday. Both teams won their first Group H fixture and have three points each going into the important clash

Brazil are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will want to extend that streak to ensure progression to the knockout stage. Switzerland got past Cameroon thanks to Breel Embolo's goal and have given themselves a good start to the campaign.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Brazil vs Switzerland date & kick-off time

Game: Brazil vs Switzerland Date: November 28, 2022 Kick-off: 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 6pm CAT / 9:30pm IST Venue: Stadium 974 Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV 1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Jio Cinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 SD/HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Brazil squad & team news

The big news from the Brazil camp is that Neymar has been ruled out of the group stage due to an injury he picked up during the first game. Danilo also will be unavailable until the knockout stages.

Furthermore, Antony, Alisson and Lucas Paqueta have all missed at least one training session due to illness ahead of the team's second fixture but the trio's inclusion cannot be ruled out.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Sandro, Militao, Telles, Bremer Midfielders Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes Forwards Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Martinelli, Pedro

Switzerland squad and team news

Switzerland have a fully fit squad to pick a lineup from as there are no new injury concerns. They are up against one of the tournament favourites and it will be interesting to see if Murat Yakin will make changes to the team that defeated Cameroon.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas