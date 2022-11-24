Brazil vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brazil against Serbia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Five-time world champions Brazil begin their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday. The Group G encounter sees the two sides face off at this stage of the tournament once again, with the Selecao having won 2-0 four years ago in Russia.

The South American outfit are the only team to feature in the finals of each and every World Cup edition. Brazil are on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, while they also haven't lost in 15 games in the World Cup group stage since a 2-1 loss against Norway back in 1998.

Serbia weren't able to make it out of the group stage the last time they were drawn alongside Brazil but did claim the notable scalp of beating Portugal in the run up to topping their UEFA qualification group for Qatar 2022.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Brazil vs Serbia date & kick-off time

Game: Brazil vs Serbia Date: November 24, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 25) Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select, JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Brazil squad & team news

Alisson Becker is likely to start in goal with Tite torn between 4-1-4-1 and 4-2-3-1 formations as he has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Skipper Thiago Silva is set to feature alongside Marquinhos at centre-back, while Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta should get the nod in midfield. Neymar will feature in attack, with Tite also having the likes of Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Antony and Gabriel Jesus to pick from.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Sandro, Militao, Telles, Bremer Midfielders Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes Forwards Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Marinelli, Pedro

Serbia squad and team news

Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic is set to only have Aleksandar Mitrovic available from the bench as the Fulham hitman is still sore following an ankle injury, with Luka Jovic and Dusan Vlahovic to be handed the responsibility in attack.

Dusan Tadic will be supporting the front men, with Andrija Zivkovic and Filip Kostic set to start on the flanks.

Stojkovic may persist with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a three-man backline of Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic and Strahinja Pavlovic.

Serbia possible XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic