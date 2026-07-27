Bouaddi awaiting a decision: Manchester City weighing up two plans

Manchester City are pressing ahead with direct talks with Lille to sign Moroccan gem Ayoub Bouaddi, one of the standout discoveries of the 2026 World Cup. The deal has become a matter of time, with Europe's biggest clubs scrambling to land the 18-year-old.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his official account on the platform "X" that "Manchester City are still holding direct negotiations with France's Lille over the Ayoub Bouaddi deal", confirming that "negotiations are ongoing between the player and the two clubs, and Manchester City remain the club most interested in signing the Moroccan".

According to Romano, "the final decision will centre on the timing of the transfer: either Bouaddi joining immediately during the current transfer window, or delaying the deal until June 2027", a nod to the flexibility both parties are showing over when to complete the move.

A product of Lille's academy, Bouaddi is tied to the French club until 30 June 2029. That contract hands Lille serious leverage in talks with his suitors.

His current market value sits at 80 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, a huge leap after his striking displays for Morocco at the last World Cup. Those performances turned him into one of the brightest rising stars in Europe.

Since breaking through the academy ranks, Bouaddi has racked up 96 appearances for Lille's first team and provided 4 assists. The numbers point to promising technical ability well beyond his years, and Europe's elite have taken note.

World Cup brilliance

Bouaddi stole the spotlight with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. His exceptional showings marked him out as one of the tournament's great discoveries despite his youth and limited international experience, and that only sharpened the interest of the major clubs.