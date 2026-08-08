Bosz has had enough: 'Stop it... I find what you're saying now so strange'

Peter Bosz reacted irritably after PSV's disappointing draw with Fortuna Sittard when asked about his tactical choices. The Eindhoven side came from 0-1 down to lead 2-1, but still conceded a 92nd-minute equaliser through a fine strike from Édouard Michut.

Afterwards, Bosz was far from happy with his side's display. "This was not how we like to see it," the coach told ESPN's Wouter Bouwman. Bosz felt PSV had only themselves to blame: "We knew beforehand exactly what they were going to do. They were all going to stand in front of the box and you have to play through that. We did not do that well, because we created few chances."

He also felt the word 'sloppy' was too mild for his team's performance. "I would replace the word sloppy with poor," he said plainly. PSV had plenty of possession before the break, but went into the dressing room 0-1 down after a far too soft backpass from Ryan Flamingo.

Bouwman then asks Bosz at length about the altered shape PSV had started the match with. The coach insists that choice had worked well. "We put something up against that which may have been very bold, but which functioned perfectly well in my view, because they did not create any chances themselves. We gave those to them in the first half."

When the reporter asks whether the different approach may have caused confusion among his players, Bosz dismisses that. "It should not have done, because this is exactly what we explained and what we trained." Even afterwards, he would not change his choices: "I'm not going to set it up differently because we have not won this match now. That would be ridiculous. That really would be talking according to the result."

Next, Bouwman says not only the result, but also the pattern of the game and the mistakes that were made, could be reason to look at the shape. Bosz responds even more fiercely. "If you head a ball back like that, or if you play a ball through the middle twice like Ruben did... That has nothing to do with the system or anything else, does it? You agree with me on that, I assume?"

Bouwman replies that such situations may possibly have something to do with a different shape. By that point, Bosz has had enough. "Oh, come on. I find what you're saying now so strange, I really mean that. I understand that you want a discussion with me, but this has nothing to do with a system. No."