Bosz has had enough: 'I just heard you ask a question... Come on, man! Laughable'

Peter Bosz defended his colleague Anthony Correia after PSV's emphatic win over FC Utrecht. The Eindhoven side's manager heard his counterpart being asked about his position after the 1-6 defeat and could barely believe it.

"I was standing here waiting for a moment and I heard you ask my colleague a question: 'Are you still firmly in the saddle?', something along those lines," Bosz told ESPN reporter Leo Oldenburger. "Then I think: lads, come on, man! We're four matches in and that boy has quality."

Correia is under pressure at Utrecht after a disappointing start to the season, with the Domstedelingen taking just one point from four matches. Bosz instead pointed to what the coach had done at Telstar. "He got Telstar promoted and kept them in the Eredivisie. You're a journalist, so you probably have to ask those things, but then I think: blimey."

Bosz believes Utrecht should not already be questioning the direction they have chosen after a few poor results. "They brought this man in knowingly and had him help put the squad together and determine the way of playing. Fortunately I'm not hearing that from Utrecht themselves, but that people are thinking about whether they should part ways with him..."

During his press conference, Bosz also made clear that he found some questions about the growing pressure on Correia "laughable". "We're four matches in," stressed the PSV manager, who knows from personal experience how unpleasant those discussions can be.

"I'm saying this because I've often experienced this myself and I know how unpleasant it is," Bosz continued on ESPN. "You're standing there with a rotten feeling because you've lost and then you also have to answer these kinds of questions. I always hated that. It isn't justified. Give that man time."

On his own side's display, Bosz was naturally much more upbeat. PSV fell 1-0 behind at Galgenwaard through Artem Stepanov, but Ruben van Bommel and Guus Til turned the match around before half-time. "I thought we were already playing well in the first half. Opponents are often still fitter then and can hold it off a bit more easily, but you know that at some point the spaces become bigger."

After the break, PSV punished those spaces ruthlessly and pulled away to 1-6 through Mauro Júnior, Sven Mijnans, Til and Sergiño Dest. "We want to create our chances through football. Then sometimes you have to, as we call it, play an opponent to pieces. I think we did that," Bosz concluded.