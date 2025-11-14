Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

There’s nothing quite like experiencing a World Cup Qualifier live. And for fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Romania, November 15, 2025, presents one such unmissable occasion.

As both nations vie for a coveted spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their clash at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica promises to be a battle of wills, skill, and national pride.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure your tickets and be part of this electrifying encounter.

When is Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania?

Mark your calendars for what promises to be a thrilling Saturday evening of football:

Date Match Location Tickets Saturday, November 15, 2025, 20:45 CET Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania - World Cup Qualifier Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica Tickets from €39

Where to buy Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania tickets?

The primary avenue for official tickets typically involves the national football federations of Bosnia-Herzegovina (Nogometni/Fudbalski Savez Bosne i Hercegovine - NFSBiH) and Romania (Federația Română de Fotbal - FRF).

Information regarding pre-sales and general sales for major international fixtures like World Cup Qualifiers is typically announced by the host nation's football federation a few months prior to the match. For Bosnia-Herzegovina's home matches, keep an eye on the NFSBiH official website for the latest updates.

Pre-sales are often offered to national team fan club members or season ticket holders of local clubs, providing an early opportunity to secure seats before they become available to the general public. General sales then open up the remaining tickets for all other fans. Given the demand for World Cup Qualifiers, these tickets can sell out very quickly

So, for international fans looking for immediate availability, you can look to alternative platforms like Viagogo.

When purchasing tickets, always be vigilant. Look for secure payment gateways and review the seller's policies.

How much are Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania tickets?

Prices for the Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania World Cup Qualifier start from as low as €39. This makes it an excellent opportunity for passionate fans to experience the thrill of international football without breaking the bank.

The price of tickets can vary significantly depending on several factors, including:

Seating Location: Seats closer to the pitch, in central areas, or in dedicated fan sections typically command higher prices. Conversely, seats behind the goals or in the upper tiers might be more economical.

Seats closer to the pitch, in central areas, or in dedicated fan sections typically command higher prices. Conversely, seats behind the goals or in the upper tiers might be more economical. Demand: As the match draws closer, especially if it becomes a decider in the qualification group, demand can surge, leading to price fluctuations on secondary markets.

As the match draws closer, especially if it becomes a decider in the qualification group, demand can surge, leading to price fluctuations on secondary markets. Ticket Category: Different categories (e.g., Long Side Lower Tier, Short Side Upper Tier) will have different price points reflecting the view and amenities.

Different categories (e.g., Long Side Lower Tier, Short Side Upper Tier) will have different price points reflecting the view and amenities. Platform: While official federation sales might have fixed prices, secondary marketplaces operate on supply and demand, meaning prices can fluctuate.

What to expect in Zenica

For fans traveling to Zenica for the match, planning your trip in advance is highly recommended.

Zenica is an industrial city in central Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Bilino Polje Stadium is well-regarded for its atmosphere. While Sarajevo is the capital, Zenica is easily accessible by road and public transport within the country.