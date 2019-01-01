Live Scores
Borussia Dortmund complete signing of Thorgan Hazard

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard.

The Belgium international has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up having spent five years with Gladbach.

He becomes Dortmund's second summer signing after Germany left-back Nico Schulz completed his move from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

"We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to join Borussia Dortmund," sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

"He is a seasoned Bundesliga player and Belgian national player who will help us with his pace and quality of finishing."

