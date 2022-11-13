'A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it!' - Alphonso Davies beams after Canada World Cup call-up

Alphonso Davies' dreams came true on Sunday when it was confirmed the full-back will travel to Qatar to compete at the World Cup with Canada.

Canada squad announced on Sunday

Davies included in team for Qatar

Bayern star celebrated on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? Canada coach John Herdman announced the squad for the tournament in Qatar and star player Davies was included in the 26-man team. The 22-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement and urged his followers to believe in their dreams.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP," he wrote. "Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bayern Munich star was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled Liberia due to the civil war that lasted from 1999 to 2003. His family then moved to Canada when Davies was just four years old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING! pic.twitter.com/GT4hjz4ebO — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) November 13, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Before the World Cup, Davies and his team-mates will take on Japan in a friendly on November 17. Their campaign in Qatar will then begin with a game against Belgium.