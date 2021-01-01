Boca Juniors vs Lanus: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Xeneize have hit a rich vein of form both domestically and in the Libertadores and can sew up a play-off berth with victory on Saturday

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

Some revenge over Santos was gained midweek in a 2-0 group stage victory, which leaves Boca with a perfect record from their first two games.

Domestically too, the Xeneize are in fine form and victory over Lanus would clinch a play-off spot with a game to spare.

Conversely, Lanus could be eliminated from contention if they lose to Boca and other results go against them.

The 2020 Copa Sudamericana finalists sit fifth in Group 2, one point behind Independiente in the final play-off berth.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 6am/9am Boca Juniors vs Lanus Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs Lanus team news

Boca are set to recover Marcos Rojo and Edwin Cardona following their absence due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Lanus boss Luis Zubeldia may choose to rest first-teamers following their exertions on Thursday against Gremio in the Copa Sudamericana, although the visitors also need a win to keep their hopes alive in this competition.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 8:10am/11:10am Independiente vs Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz May 2 8:10am/11:10am Defensa y Justicia vs Union Fanatiz May 2 10:20am/1:20pm San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz May 2 10:20am/1:20pm Talleres vs Huracan Fanatiz May 2 5pm/8pm Rosario Central vs Newell's Fanatiz May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Aldosivi vs Argentinos Juniors Fanatiz May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Central Cordoba vs Racing Club Fanatiz May 3 11:45am/2:45pm Sarmiento vs Gimnasia Fanatiz May 3 2pm/5pm Estudiantes vs Platense Fanatiz

