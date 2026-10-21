Between Mbappé and Güler: who scored Real Madrid's second goal against Leipzig?

UEFA have confirmed who scored Real Madrid's second goal against Leipzig in the Champions League.

Real Madrid hosted Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

The goal came in the 52nd minute. Jude Bellingham whipped in a cross, Kylian Mbappé met it with his head and steered it towards goal, but Arda Güler got a touch on the line before it crossed.

That touch split opinion. Fans and media alike couldn't agree whether Mbappé or Güler had scored, until UEFA settled the debate.

On their official website, UEFA credited the goal to Arda Güler, attaching an image showing the Turkish player touching the ball before it fully crossed the line.

It's Güler's first goal of this season's Champions League, and his third in the competition overall, following his brace against Bayern Munich last season.