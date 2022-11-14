'I'm better looking than him' - Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he thinks Wayne Rooney criticised him this season

Cristiano Ronaldo suggested Wayne Rooney is jealous of him as he hit back at his former Manchester United teammate's criticism of his behaviour.

Rooney said Ronaldo's behaviour is unacceptable

Man Utd forward hit back

Portugal star said he looks better than Rooney

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney said that the Portugal star's behaviour has been "not acceptable" this season and urged him to "get his head down and work and be ready to play". But Ronaldo, 37, has not taken the criticism well and sniped back at the ex-England striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level," he said in an interview with The Sun. “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been heavily criticised by fans and pundits throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The attacker wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window but ultimately ended up staying. He was dropped from the squad altogether after he refused to go on as a late substitute against Tottenham.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could face consequences for his words in the interview when he returns to United after the World Cup as he also said he does not respect coach Erik ten Hag.