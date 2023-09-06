Tottenham and Lionesses star Beth England forced to undergo surgery on hip problem

England and Tottenham star Beth England is set for a period on the sidelines after having an operation on her hip.

England struggling with hip issue

Had surgery on problem on Monday

Faces spell on sidelines

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old was part of the England squad that reached the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand this year. However, she will be kept out of action for some time after a successful surgery on Monday, revealing that she had been suffering with the issue for months.

WHAT THEY SAID: She posted an update on social media, saying: "Unfortunately on Monday, I had required hip surgery to fix an issue I've had for a few months.

"Sadly, this means I'll be sidelined for a while. I'm gutted I won't be able to start the new season with my team and have the chance to play in the UEFA Women's Nations League with the Lionesses.

"However, priority right now is my recovery and working hard to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. In the meantime, I'll be the biggest supporter for both club and country."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury comes at an inopportune time for Spurs and England. The London side are preparing for the beginning of the new Women's Super League campaign, which begins in October. Before that, however, England will meet Scotland in the Nations League on September 22, followed by a game against Netherlands four days later.

WHAT NEXT? England will focus on her rehabilitation and hope to be back in action as soon as possible.