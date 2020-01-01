The best Premier League fantasy football midfielders for 2020-21

Wondering which players to pick in midfield? Look no further as Goal breaks down the best and the bargain picks

When it comes to fantasy football, the topic of midfielders is a contentious one thanks to which players are deemed to play that position in the official Premier League game.

A number of players who are otherwise known as forwards have been designated as midfielders in FPL and that should make things interesting in terms of scoring points this season.

As the 2020-21 Premier League season gets under way, Goal takes a look at the best fantasy football forwards, as well as a few bargain options.

Best Premier League fantasy football midfielders

The main things to consider when picking midfielders in fantasy football are goals and assists. The other thing to keep in mind is a team's likelihood of keeping clean sheets and the player's overall discipline.

Kevin De Bruyne | Man City | £11.5m

PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne was the highest scoring midfielder in fantasy football last season, having been directly involved in 36 goals for Man City.

The international enjoyed his best season in the Premier League with 13 goals and 23 assists, amassing a total of 251 points - nearly 20 ahead of the nearest high scorer.

Remarkably, De Bruyne is still cheaper than the most expensive midfielders in FPL - albeit only slightly!

Mohamed Salah | | £12m

Mohamed Salah has endured somewhat of a downturn in fortunes since his breakout season in 2017-18, but he remains one of the best players in the division, who scores and creates goals.

There is no player more expensive than Salah in FPL and that's down to the fact that he regularly scores well over 200 points on the game.

Last season he scored 19 goals and supplied 10 assists, but he has shown he can do much more than that, having contributed to 44 goals for Liverpool two years ago.

Sadio Mane | Liverpool | £12m

Like Salah, Sadio Mane has evolved into one of the most potent attacking forces in the Premier League while at Liverpool and he has really sharpened his finishing ability in the last two campaigns.

The international scored over 200 points on FPL last season and that has seen his price shoot up, but there is nothing to suggest that it won't be an investment worth making.

Unfortunately, unless you scrimp in other areas of the team, it's unlikely you'll be able to fit both Mane and Salah in, so you'll probably have to make a choice.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | | £12m

The alteration of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from forward to midfielder in FPL raised a few eyebrows, but it is good news for his point-scoring ability.

The Arsenal attacker has scored over 200 points as a striker in the past two seasons, having scored 22 in the last campaign and the term before, and he is also good to chip in with assists.

Raheem Sterling | Man City | £11.5m

Raheem Sterling enjoyed his best ever season in terms of goals last year as he struck 20 times for Man City in the Premier League and, like De Bruyne, he is slightly cheaper than the top three priced midfielders.

The international is an excellent option, given his ability to score, but he is also an excellent provider too.

Bruno Fernandes | Man Utd | £10.5m

appear to have landed a brilliant player in Bruno Fernandes and the international hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

He contributed directly to 16 goals in the Premier League last season (eight goals and eight assists), despite only playing half of the campaign.

The fact that Fernandes is a penalty taker is a plus and, with Donny van de Beek joining, he will have another willing runner in the midfield to play off.

Marcus Rashford | Man Utd | £9.5m

Marcus Rashford is a forward, but he is a midfielder in FPL and that is good news based on his previous record of goals and assists for Man United.

The England international, who is also adept at free kicks, scored 17 and laid on eight more last season in what was his best year at the club, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have found the player's best position.

Heung-min Son | | £9m

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is considerably cheaper than the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, but he performs a similar role to them and, crucially, scores points.

The international has scored in double figures in the past four campaigns and really honed his ability to create goals last year with 13 assists - his best tally yet.

Riyad Mahrez | Man City | £8.5m

Riyad Mahrez is £3 million cheaper than his team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, despite being a similarly strong scorer in FPL.

The main concern is that the international isn't a guaranteed starter, but he got nearly 200 points playing for Man City last season, even though he started just 21 matches.

Kai Havertz | | £8.5m

New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz is available at a reasonable price and the international has shown his ability as an incisive attacking midfielder at .

Havertz is a goalscoring midfielder, but the fact that he is new to the club is something that should temper any decisions, so weigh up the risk-reward in terms of your budget.

Hakim Ziyech | Chelsea | £8m

Former star Hakim Ziyech is set to play a key role at Chelsea this season once he is fit and he could prove something of a bargain if he lives up to expectations.

The international is an out-and-out winger who likes to get the ball into the box and he also pops up with a few goals himself, including the odd spectacular.

Best Premier League fantasy football bargain midfielders

Jack Grealish | | £7m

One of the heroes for Aston Villa last season as they avoided relegation, Jack Grealish is still at Villa Park despite suggestions that he could make a move to Manchester United.

Now an England international, the playmaker will be eager to build on his form from last season - eight goals, seven assists and 149 FPL points! - as he looks to prove his doubters wrong.

James Rodriguez | | £7.5m

Former and star James Rodriguez is a major addition to this season and seems to be priced rather lowly considering his stature.

James has scored goals at every club he has been at and, as he enters the final stages of his career, he will be desperate to show exactly why Carlo Ancelotti trusts him so much.

Allan Saint-Maximin | Newcastle | £5.5m

winger Allan Saint-Maximin is modestly priced in FPL and, given his capacity to score and assist goals, that means he can be a bargain addition.

The Magpies No.10 started 23 games last season, scoring three goals and laying on four for his team-mates. He will have to work hard to remain part of the team, but he has shown plenty of promise.

Matheus Pereira | | £6m

Matheus Pereira will be a key player for West Brom in their struggle to avoid relegation this season and he will relish the challenge, having starred in their promotion campaign.

He was involved in 24 of the Baggies' goals last season, which was roughly a third of their total.

Mason Greenwood | Man Utd | £7.5m

Mason Greenwood has been identified by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the best finisher at Manchester United and he is a midfielder in FPL.

Already an England international, Greenwood has been tipped to serve as Harry Kane's deputy for the Three Lions and he demonstrated his worth last term with 10 goals in the Premier League.

Abdoulaye Doucoure | Everton | £5.5m

Abdoulaye Doucoure is a new signing at Everton but he is no stranger to the Premier League or FPL players.

The former midfielder has scored over 100 points in each of the last three seasons, scoring goals and setting them up. In theory, he should have greater opportunities playing for the Toffees.