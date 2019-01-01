The best Premier League fantasy football defenders for 2019-20

Focus on full-backs or go for the goal-scoring centre-back? Goal takes a look at the best fantasy football defenders

Figuring out which defenders to pick in fantasy football can be a difficult task.

Depending on which formation you go for, you can prioritise the acquisition of certain players, but which ones should you put in your team?

With the new Premier League campaign just around the corner, Goal takes a look at the best defenders to choose in your fantasy football team, including a few bargains.

With the new Premier League campaign just around the corner, Goal takes a look at the best defenders to choose in your fantasy football team, including a few bargains.

Best fantasy football defenders

A defender's first job is always to keep clean sheets, but the best fantasy football selections are those who get goals and assists as well.

Full-backs tend to be the highest scoring defenders in fantasy football, but there are some notable centre-back exceptions.

The best defenders in fantasy football - based on price - can be seen below.

Rank Player Team Price 1 Andy Robertson £7m 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £7m 3 Marcos Alonso £6.5m 4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £6.5m 5 Aymeric Laporte Man City £6.5m

*Prices from the official Fantasy Premier League game.

Andy Robertson | Liverpool | £7m

Liverpool had the meanest defence in the Premier League in 2018-19, conceding just 22 goals, but they also had the most effective full-backs.

Andy Robertson was a mainstay at left-back and was a permanent fixture down the left wing, chipping in with 12 assists over the course of the season.

He is one of the most expensive defenders in fantasy football, but if he can reach the same heights he scaled last season he will be worth it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | £7m

The other half of Liverpool's thrilling full-back duo was Trent Alexander-Arnold and he is priced the same as his partner on the other flank.

Alexander-Arnold actually performed statistically better than Robertson, with 13 assists and one goal, despite spending a portion of the campaign on the sidelines.

The international is also a fine set-piece taker and isn't afraid to have a pop at goal.

Marcos Alonso | Chelsea | £6.5m

international Marcos Alonso has been one of the best defenders in fantasy football over the past three seasons, despite enduring a difficult end to 2018-19.

He was particularly effective as a left wing-back for Antonio Conte, which allowed him to get forward more frequently, and it will be interesting to see how new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard uses him in 2019-20.

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool | £6.5m

A man who has been touted as a favourite for the next Ballon d'Or, Virgil van Dijk was crucial in Liverpool's defensive solidity last season, with his composure filtering through the team.

While Van Dijk isn't going to get forward as his team-mates Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will, he is a formidable set-piece threat and was involved in eight goals last term (four goals, four assists).

Lucas Digne | | £6m

Former full-back Lucas Digne has been the perfect replacement for the ageing Leighton Baines at , scoring four goals and setting four up in his debut campaign at Goodison Park.

Digne likes to get forward, but he is also keen to take set-pieces alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson, which means he is likely to get assist points.

Everton scored 16 goals from set-pieces last season, second only to Liverpool's 22 - something to bear in mind.

Aymeric Laporte | Man City | £6.5m

usually dominate games through possession and, as a result, opponents don't get much of a chance to score against them.

Aymeric Laporte was their top-scoring defender in fantasy football in 2018-19 with 177 points and if he continues his habit of popping up with a few goals each season he will be there or thereabouts again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Man Utd | £5.5m

Things are changing at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Norwegian coach is determined to tighten up a leaky back-line.

One of his most recent additions is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who scored significantly higher than any of his new team-mates did last term in fantasy football.

Wan-Bissaka likes to get forward and now that he is in a stronger team, should get a few more assists this season.

Kyle Walker | Man CIty | £6m

Man City full-back Kyle Walker is virtually guaranteed to gather points in fantasy football and his track record - not falling below 120 points in the past four years - speaks for itself.

Best fantasy football bargain defenders

Since the price range for defenders goes from £7m to £4m, it is hard to find a true bargain, but high-scoring defenders at £4.5m-£5m can be found.

Here's a few suggestions that could end up bargains this season.

Shane Duffy | | £5m

international Shane Duffy was the defender with the most goals in the Premier League in 2018-19 and would have scored higher in fantasy football had Brighton managed to keep more clean sheets.

A change in management could signal an altered style of play at Brighton, but if Duffy continues his partnership with Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) then he will always offer a serious threat from free kicks and corners.

Willy Boly | | £5m

Wolves enjoyed a sensational return to the Premier League last season and one of their better defenders from a fantasy football perspective was Willy Boly, who racked up 120 points.

The centre-back scored four league goals for the West Midlands outfit and will be eager to contribute similarly in 2019-20.

James Chester | | £4.5m

Aston Villa could find themselves in a relegation scrap this season, but in James Chester they boast an experienced campaigner, who could turn out to be a fantasy football bargain.

If they are to avoid the drop, a strong defensive effort is required and the international also has a penchant for scoring goals, averaging four a season in the last three campaigns.