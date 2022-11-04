‘The best manager for the best team in the world’ – Liverpool won’t find better boss than Klopp, says Barnes

Questions have been asked of Liverpool in 2022-23, but John Barnes says Jurgen Klopp remains “the best manager for the best team in the world”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have endured uncharacteristic struggles for consistency this season, with 12 Premier League games delivering just 16 points and a ninth-place standing. Klopp’s side are already 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and eight back on the top four, but club legend Barnes says no fingers of blame should be pointed in the direction of a German coach in the dugout.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barnes has told BonusCodeBets: “Klopp's the best man for any job. He's the best manager for the best team in the world. They won't find a better manager than him. You can't let what's happened in the last five or six last games or this season get in the way of that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Part of the problem for Liverpool is that key men such as Mohamed Salah have not been firing on all cylinders, but Barnes says it is up to the Reds as a collective to play their way back into form. He added: “Mo is indicative of how the team is playing. If Liverpool play consistently well, Mo will play consistently well and score goals. He has scored a few goals but he's reflective of the way the team is playing as well. It's more about the team playing consistently well rather than Mo making the team consistent. For the team to be consistent, they need consistency from all of the players.”

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost their last two away league games, last losing more consecutively between February and April 2012 (4). They’re still without a win in five away league games this season (D2 L3), last having a longer run without a win on the road from the start of the campaign in 2006-07 (7).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds, who have extended Klopp’s contract through to 2026, will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a testing trip to Tottenham.