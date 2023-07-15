Bernardo Silva chooses Barcelona! Man City star to snub new contract and PSG bid as he waits on offer from Spanish champions

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has selected Barcelona as his next club and is prepared to wait as he rejects other offers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva will reportedly reject a new contract to remain at City, and a lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain, in order to hold out for the Spanish champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old has been at City for the past six years, and had been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer. But the Portuguese midfielder and winger seems intent on waiting for Barca.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Yet it remains to be seen if City will accept an offer from Barcelona, which isn't sure to be high considering their extremely fragile financial state. Silva has another two years left on his City deal, but Mundo Deportivo state that Pep Guardiola wouldn't stand in Silva's way, granted the transfer fee is acceptable to City.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? Silva will have to wait until Barcelona find the money to make a suitable offer for him. More economic levers may have to be pulled in order for the Catalans to be in a position to afford signing him.