Benzema surpasses Puskas in Real Madrid scoring charts

The French striker has added to his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu by bagging a brace in the Blancos' second outing since the La Liga restart

Karim Benzema has surpassed Ferenc Puskas in 's all-time scoring charts after scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Valencia.

The Blancos made it two wins from two since the return of by putting Albert Celades' side to the sword at an empty Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Zinedine Zidane's men came into the contest high on confidence following Sunday's 3-1 win against , during which Benzema failed to score despite playing the full 90 minutes.

The 32-year-old looked as though he might also be shut out by 's defence for 60 minutes, before he produced an expert finish after being played through by Eden Hazard.

Marco Asensio doubled Madrid's lead before Benzema grabbed his second of the night with just four minutes left on the clock, controlling the ball in mid-air before turning to fire in an unstoppable volley past Jasper Cillessen in the Valencia net.

The experienced striker's latest double saw him move above the legendary Puskas as the fifth-highest scoring player in the club's history with 243 goals.

242 - Karim Benzema has scored 243 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, becoming fifth in the all-time top-scorer list for the club (Ferenc Puskás, 242). Delicatessen. https://t.co/r2sI8d2JPw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 18, 2020

Benzema is also now only the fourth player in Madrid's history to have hit 20-plus goals in eight or more seasons, as he joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Raul in the Bernabeu's hall of fame.

Asensio, meanwhile, became the fastest scoring substitute for the Blancos since 2005-06, with his second-half effort coming just 31 seconds after he was brought on for Federico Valverde.

The Spanish forward volleyed a pin-point Ferland Mendy cutback into the far corner of the net in the 74th minute, which marked his first goal of the season after making a full recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking after the match, Asensio admitted it was emotional to return to the pitch in such stunning fashion.

"First of all, thank you, it's really so emotional coming on to the pitch and scoring such a quick goal," he said.

"I'm really happy and want to thank all those that have helped me in this process. The team, the medical staff, those who have supported me from afar who have helped me. This is for all of them."

Zidane's side moved back to within two points of La Liga leaders and arch-rivals after securing another three points, with a tough trip to the Anoeta to face up next on Sunday.