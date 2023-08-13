Benjamin Pavard pushing for Bayern to let him join Man Utd but clubs far from agreement on transfer fee

Yash Thakur
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is eager to join Erik ten Hag's Manchester United this summer.

  • Pavard eager for Man Utd transfer
  • Fee negotiation stalls Bayern departure
WHAT HAPPENED? Pavard is expressing a strong desire to join the Red Devils. However, the two clubs are currently at odds over the transfer fee, causing a significant hurdle in the potential move for the player, according to SkySports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has one year left on his current deal and is expected to cost between £30 million ($38m) and £35m ($44m). The transfer also hinges on the future of Harry Maguire, who is currently in talks with West Ham over a potential transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern wanted to replace Pavard with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, but he is staying with the Premier League champions. United have also explored other options in the market like Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice. According to the same reports, discussions have taken place with Todibo's representatives.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Benjamin Pavard Bayern 2023Gettypavard(C)Taniyama Hiroto

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? The France international will keep training with Bayern as he awaits for his future to be resolved.

