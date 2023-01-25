Benfica to bid for USMNT prospect Joshua Wynder as renowned scouting network identifies talented American

USMNT prospect Joshua Wynder is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Benfica, with a significant bid on the way.

Captained United States' U19s

Currently plays for Louisville City

Has already trained with Benfica

WHAT HAPPENED? Benfica will set the USL's transfer record with its bid for Wynder, according to Manuel Veth, and the club is set to land the player after Louisville turned down interest from several MLS teams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese organization possesses one of the highest regarded scouting systems in the world, and its identification of the 17-year-old as a target is a compliment to U.S. Soccer's sometimes-maligned development system.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If he keeps up his current trajectory and eventually breaks through with Benfica, it won't be long before he's in the discussion for senior USMNT action. The Stars and Stripes are keen on trying out up-and-coming players in the coming years ahead of the 2026 World Cup. They already have young fixtures in attack and midfield, but defense is still a work in progress for the future.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Wynder will not be involved when the senior squad plays friendlies against Serbia and Colombia this month, however other exciting youngsters have been included in camp.