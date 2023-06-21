Back to Benfica! Lionel Messi to miss out on Angel Di Maria reunion at Inter Miami as Juventus star opts to rejoin Portuguese champions

Angel Di Maria is set to snub a reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and sign for former club Benfica this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami had been touted as a potential destination for Di Maria once his Juventus contract expires, as the Major League Soccer side have already lured Messi, his international team-mate with whom he won the World Cup in Qatar. However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that the 35-year-old is set to rejoin the Portuguese side, whom he played for between 2007 and 2010, prior to joining Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria has decided against extending his deal at Juve and is thus available on a free transfer. He is a Benfica icon, having won the league title with the club in 2009-10, their first title win in four seasons, and is now set for a heroic return.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter Miami are still hunting for marquee additions to play alongside Messi and are targeting both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two players who played alongside the World Cup winner at Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Di Maria will hope to finalise his deal so he can be part of pre-season preparations; Benfica play Southampton in their first friendly next month.