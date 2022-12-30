Benfica deny comments from president Costa on Chelsea-linked Fernandez and insist they want World Cup star to stay

Benfica have denied club president Rui Costa's reported comments on Enzo Fernandez's possible exit and insisted that the player is not for sale.

Costa allegedly named Fernandez's price

Chelsea pursuing the Argentine

Club deny Costa's comments

WHAT HAPPENED? After a stellar performance at the World Cup with Argentina, Fernandez's stock is on the rise. European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move, but Chelsea seem to be most strongly pursuing the midfielder, with reports emerging that they are willing to offer more than £106m to sign him. DAZN quoted Costa as saying that he will let Fernandez leave in January if his €120m release clause is met, but now the club has put out a statement insisting that their president said no such thing.

WHAT THEY SAID: “SL Benfica clarifies that at no time did the President of the Club, Rui Costa, utter the words that are being circulated in Italy by DAZN. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates its intention to count on the player Enzo Fernandez until the end of the season," the statement read, per A Bola.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez was crowned the best young player at the World Cup as the Albiceleste went all the way. He has shone at the club level too, with three goals and five assists so far this campaign, and it is no surprise that elite clubs are chasing him. It emerged earlier in the week that the Blues are willing to move Jorginho on in order to facilitate a move for Fernandez, who is poised to leave Benfica just six months after joining the club from River Plate.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? Amid the speculations about his near future, the player has reiterated his commitment to Benfica and should be available for selection on Friday when the Eagles take on Braga.