‘I hope Bellingham doesn’t go to Liverpool or City’ – Rooney wants Man Utd transfer for Dortmund midfielder

Wayne Rooney wants to see Jude Bellingham at Manchester United, with the former Red Devils star hoping he snubs their Premier League rivals.

England star shining in Germany

Premier League switch speculation

Several clubs interested in hot prospect

WHAT HAPPENED? There has been plenty of speculation to suggest that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is registering on recruitment radars at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium. Bellingham is, however, also said to be of interest to those at Old Trafford, with ex-England captain Rooney eager to see “the hottest youngster in world football” link up with Erik ten Hag’s squad in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rooney, who is United’s all-time leading goalscorer, has told talkSPORT when asked if the talented 19-year-old could end up at Old Trafford: “I hope so. I hope he doesn’t go to Liverpool or City. I am sure they are doing their work. He is probably the hottest youngster in world football at the minute, and I am sure United are looking at him as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils were among those to spot Bellingham’s potential when he made a senior breakthrough at Birmingham City, but he took the brave decision to head for Dortmund in 2020. Bellingham has taken on captaincy duties in Germany, while making 111 appearances, and is expected to retrace steps to English football at some stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? For now, Bellingham’s focus is locked on international commitments with England as the Three Lions ready themselves for a shot at World Cup glory in Qatar – with that campaign due to get underway against Iran on November 21.