Bellerin targets Barcelona contract extension after leaving Arsenal to chase ‘a dream’ at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old right-back was released by the Gunners once it became apparent that he no longer figured in their plans, with the Spain international cleared to return to his roots in Catalunya. Bellerin has been restricted to just five appearances for Barca so far but, after signing a one-year deal upon his arrival, he hopes more minutes will be taken in that allow fresh terms to be discussed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellerin has told Catalunya Radio of his future plans: “I want to renew with Barca. It was very nice to return home. At the moment I have signed a one-year contract and we are waiting to see how everything goes for both parties. Renewing is something that does not depend on me, but I am very happy at Barca. I’m very happy to be here and to be able to enjoy playing for Barca because it’s a dream I’ve always had. When you reach the last day of the transfer window and you haven’t done the pre-season it’s always harder to get in, there are few minutes of filming, but I’m happy with the way everything is developing on a footballing and personal level.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona continue to be linked with a number of other full-backs, with another recruitment window set to swing open in January, but Bellerin does have an opportunity at present to prove his worth to Xavi and Co.

WHAT NEXT? Bellerin started Barca’s last fixture – a 4-2 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen – but has not been included from the off in a La Liga contest since September 10 after seeing early progress stunted by an untimely injury.