Real Madrid host Leipzig this Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the third round of the Champions League, and they do so with a flawless home record. José Mourinho's side have won all six matches played at their stadium this season.

The Royal Club brushed aside Real Sociedad 4-1, Málaga 4-0, Rayo Vallecano 4-1 and Sevilla 4-1, before edging Inter Milan 2-1 and Villarreal 1-0.

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Four of those wins arrived by a comfortable margin. Inter Milan and Villarreal, by contrast, were seen off by a single goal.

That perfect home record masks a bumpier campaign on the road. Real have lost twice away from the Bernabéu in La Liga, first falling to Real Betis 1-0 and then to fierce neighbours Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Mourinho's men go into today's match ninth in the Champions League table with six points. Leipzig sit way back in 23rd on three points.

Looming just days later is a trip to Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou next Sunday, a La Liga clash that could shape the title race.







