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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Before the Leipzig clash: how has Real Madrid fared at home this season?

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain
Germany

Real Madrid dominate at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid host Leipzig this Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the third round of the Champions League, and they do so with a flawless home record. José Mourinho's side have won all six matches played at their stadium this season.

The Royal Club brushed aside Real Sociedad 4-1, Málaga 4-0, Rayo Vallecano 4-1 and Sevilla 4-1, before edging Inter Milan 2-1 and Villarreal 1-0.

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Four of those wins arrived by a comfortable margin. Inter Milan and Villarreal, by contrast, were seen off by a single goal.

That perfect home record masks a bumpier campaign on the road. Real have lost twice away from the Bernabéu in La Liga, first falling to Real Betis 1-0 and then to fierce neighbours Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Mourinho's men go into today's match ninth in the Champions League table with six points. Leipzig sit way back in 23rd on three points.

Looming just days later is a trip to Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou next Sunday, a La Liga clash that could shape the title race.



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