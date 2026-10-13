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Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2026-27Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Because of Yamal? Barcelona set their sights on a heavyweight signing

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A perfect partnership

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A prominent Spanish name has entered Barcelona's sphere of interest, and the details could make signing him a priority for the Catalan club in the upcoming transfer windows.

Spanish newspaper "Sport"report that Pedro Porro, the Tottenham full-back, could be one of the names pushed hard onto Barcelona's table. The reason? He wants out of the Premier League and fancies a return to Spanish pitches, even though his contract with the London club runs until June 2031.


Is Yamal the key to the deal?

Barcelona's interest drags last August's report from Spanish newspaper "El Nacional" back into the spotlight, the one claiming Lamine Yamal is convinced the Spanish full-back is the ideal signing for the team, ranking him above the likes of Rodri and Julian Alvarez in his priorities.

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That report said Yamal struck up a special partnership with Porro during Spain's triumph at the last World Cup, sensing his ability to read his movements, whether pushing forward on the right flank, drifting into central areas or dropping back to help build attacks.

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For the Barcelona star, a player with those attributes means more space to work in and less defensive attention coming his way. The full-back creates numerical superiority. He offers constant attacking support.

Porro would also hand Hansi Flick extra solutions on the right flank. Jules Kounde has the defensive qualities, but he doesn't bring the same attacking threat as the Tottenham man.



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Kounde and Balde the key to the deal

Getting the deal done is another matter. "Sport" explained that Barcelona's board won't invest a large sum on full-backs before sorting out certain matters involving the current squad.

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Two names loom over the club's moves: Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. A Kounde departure would open the door to Porro filling the right-back slot, while selling Balde would raise the funds to help pay for him, with the defensive options needing a reshuffle.

Tottenham's stance remains the biggest obstacle. They've renewed Porro's contract until 2031 and face no contractual pressure to let one of their important players go, so Barcelona may need a huge offer to change their minds.

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No official offer has landed yet, according to "Sport", but Barcelona are monitoring the player's situation while weighing up alternatives, including Sporting Lisbon full-back Ivan Fresneda.

Read also:
After being compared to a waxwork: Ajax coach defends Ter Stegen


I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here: