Chinese video platform "Migu" has pulled this weekend's clash between Racing Santander and Real Madrid from its schedule, the latest twist in the crisis sparked by Kylian Mbappé's comments about historical Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The French star's apology has done nothing to stem the fallout.

With around 400 million subscribers in China, "Migu" ranks among the platforms responsible for broadcasting sporting events in the country, La Liga matches included.

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China has already moved to shut down commercial activity linked to the player, and that now extends to screening the matches he features in.

So Real Madrid's trip to Racing Santander, scheduled for next Sunday at the "El Sardinero" stadium, will not be broadcast in China. That could land an economic blow on both La Liga and the Royal Club, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

A Chinese storm

The crisis blew up after a clip from a filmed interview with Mbappé did the rounds. In it, he spoke about a mocking image that superimposed his face onto a Chinese political figure, branding that figure a Chinese dictator.

He never named Mao Zedong. But the image was tied to the former Chinese leader, and that was enough to spark widespread anger across Chinese social media.

Mbappé issued an apology, expressing his regret for hurting the feelings of people in China and beyond. Real Madrid followed with an official apology to the Chinese people, and La Liga president Javier Tebas stepped in to contain the crisis. None of it brought an immediate end to the dispute.

Chinese companies have since cut ties with the player, among them the Mengniu Dairy Group, Shanghai Milkground and Dongpeng Beverage. That threatens both his advertising revenues and his future in the Chinese market, according to media reports.



